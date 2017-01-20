Obama pictured 'leaving letter for Trump' in drawer

Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Barack Obama has been filmed placing what is believed to be a letter to incoming US President Donald Trump in a drawer in the White House.
The outgoing president then took his final walk through the White House gardens, as he prepares to handover to Mr Trump.
He waved at photographers and said "thank you" when asked if he had any final words for the American people.
Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden and his wife were also pictured taking a final stroll through the White House gardens, ahead of Mr Trump's inauguration.
So it's day one of that brave new world, the year nought in the era AT, Anno Trumpi.
On the eve of the inauguration, Madonna said she was 'horrified' Donald Trump won the election but said: "We can only go up from here."
Nigel Farage told ITV Tonight the 45th president will boost Britain as he identified the one thing Trump must do in power to be a success.