Obama pictured 'leaving letter for Trump' in drawer

Barack Obama has been filmed placing what is believed to be a letter to incoming US President Donald Trump in a drawer in the White House.

The outgoing president then took his final walk through the White House gardens, as he prepares to handover to Mr Trump.

He waved at photographers and said "thank you" when asked if he had any final words for the American people.

Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden and his wife were also pictured taking a final stroll through the White House gardens, ahead of Mr Trump's inauguration.