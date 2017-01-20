View all 38 updates ›

Obama pictured 'leaving letter for Trump' in drawer

OBAMALETTER Play video

Barack Obama has been filmed placing what is believed to be a letter to incoming US President Donald Trump in a drawer in the White House.

The outgoing president then took his final walk through the White House gardens, as he prepares to handover to Mr Trump.

He waved at photographers and said "thank you" when asked if he had any final words for the American people.

Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden and his wife were also pictured taking a final stroll through the White House gardens, ahead of Mr Trump's inauguration.

Joe Biden and his wife walking through the White House gardens on Friday. Credit: AP
  1. Read more
  2. 38 updates
Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

More on this story