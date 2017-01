Donald Trump has pledged to hand power from Washington to the people, in his opening address as US President.

"Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you - the people," he said.

"For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost.

"Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the people of this country.

"January 20th 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."