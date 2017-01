Donald Trump has pledged an new "America first" vision for the United States, as he vowed the country will start "winning again like never before".

In his first address to the American people as president, he also promised to protect the country's borders "from the ravages of other countries".

"From this day forward a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward its going to be only America first, America first," he said.

"Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.

"We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and stealing our jobs.

"Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.

"America will start winning again. Winning like never before."