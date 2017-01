Donald Trump promised the American people they will "never be ignored again", as he pledged to build a stronger, prouder and safer country.

Concluding his opening address after being sworn in as the country's 45th president, he said: "So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words - you will never be ignored again.

"Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny and your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

"Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again, and yes, together we will make America great again. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless America."