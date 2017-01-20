Vice President Mike Pence sworn in

Mike Pence swears allegiance to the United States as he becomes Donald Trump's Vice President.

Taking the oath with Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving African-American Justice in American history, reading, he pledged: "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."