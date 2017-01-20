Vice President Mike Pence sworn in

Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Mike Pence swears allegiance to the United States as he becomes Donald Trump's Vice President.
Taking the oath with Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving African-American Justice in American history, reading, he pledged: "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
So it's day one of that brave new world, the year nought in the era AT, Anno Trumpi.
On the eve of the inauguration, Madonna said she was 'horrified' Donald Trump won the election but said: "We can only go up from here."
Nigel Farage told ITV Tonight the 45th president will boost Britain as he identified the one thing Trump must do in power to be a success.