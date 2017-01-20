View all 38 updates ›

'Yes we can. Yes we did'

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The White House sent a public message of thanks saying, "Yes we can. Yes we did," as Barack Obama saw out his final minutes as President.

President Obama left the Oval Office for the last time ahead of the procession to Capitol Hill with First Lady Michelle, where Donald Trump will be sworn in.

  1. Read more
  2. 38 updates
Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

More on this story