Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says he's "positive and optimistic" the policies set out by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speeches will be good for the UK.

Speaking in Myanmar, Mr Johnson said he was "very optimistic" a trade deal could be done quickly with the new president, once Britain had left the European Union.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Trump said he would put "America first", but Mr Johnson said any deal with the US would have "to work for the UK as well."

He says: "I think that the new president has made it very clear that he wants to put Britain at the front of the line for a new trade deal and obviously that's extremely exciting and important."