Donald Trump begins his first day as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people" on his first full day in office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

On Saturday, he attended a multi-faith prayer service with the First Lady Melania and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

He was then due to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia - an agency he criticised after it concluded Russia was involved in hacking emails to interfere in the presidential election.

Canadian PM offers congratulations to President Trump

Justin Trudeau spoke to President Trump about trade. Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to US President Donald Trump on Saturday and congratulated him on his inauguration, his office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister and the President reiterated the importance of the Canada-United States bilateral relationship, and discussed various areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister noted the depth of the Canada US economic relationship, with 35 states having Canada as their top export destination.

– Canadian Prime Minister's Office
