A million march for women's rights across the world
Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.
Thousands of protesters attending the Washington DC Women's March have blocked the entire route.
Organisers have been prevented from leading a formal march to the White House due to the turnout.
Protesters across Europe and the rest of the globe held women's marches following the inauguration of President Trump.
A look at some of the inventive, and sometimes humourous, placards displayed in women's marches across the UK.
