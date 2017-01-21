Konta thrashes Wozniacki to make Australian Open last 16

Johanna Konta's Australian Open charge shows no sign of slowing after the British number one annihilated Caroline Wozniacki to make the last 16.

Konta is ranked only 11 spots higher than world number 20 Wozniacki but she exposed a gulf in class to win 6-3 6-1 in just 75 minutes.

After her opening three rounds in Melbourne, Konta is yet to drop a set and continues to show why many are picking her as a potential title winner.

She now faces Russian world number 34 Ekaterina Makarova, whom she beat here last year, with the winner likely to earn a quarter-final showdown with Serena Williams.