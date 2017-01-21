Madonna urges 'rebellion' against 'new age of tyranny'

Pop star Madonna addressed Washington DC's Women's March on Saturday describing Donald Trump's inauguration as president as a "horrific moment".

"Welcome to the revolution of love," she said to the crowd of an estimated 500,000 people. "To the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny."

In an expletive-laden speech, that was aired live on American television, she said: "It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up."

"Let's march together through this darkness and with each step know we are not afraid and we are not alone. We will not back down. There is power in our unity and no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity," she added.

The singer then went on to perform two of her hit records, Express Yourself and Human Nature.