Madonna urges 'rebellion' against 'new age of tyranny'

A million march for women's rights across the world
Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.
Pop star Madonna addressed Washington DC's Women's March on Saturday describing Donald Trump's inauguration as president as a "horrific moment".
"Welcome to the revolution of love," she said to the crowd of an estimated 500,000 people. "To the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny."
In an expletive-laden speech, that was aired live on American television, she said: "It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up."
"Let's march together through this darkness and with each step know we are not afraid and we are not alone. We will not back down. There is power in our unity and no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity," she added.
The singer then went on to perform two of her hit records, Express Yourself and Human Nature.
Protesters across Europe and the rest of the globe held women's marches following the inauguration of President Trump.
A look at some of the inventive, and sometimes humourous, placards displayed in women's marches across the UK.
