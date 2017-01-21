Advertisement

Donald Trump begins his first day as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people" on his first full day in office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

On Saturday, he attended a multi-faith prayer service with the First Lady Melania and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

He was then due to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia - an agency he criticised after it concluded Russia was involved in hacking emails to interfere in the presidential election.

Mexico's President to meet Trump 'in near future'

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto told President Trump he wanted an open dialogue. Credit: AP

Mexico's President and President Donald Trump have agreed to meet in the near future, a statement from Enrique Pena Nieto's office said.

Speaking on the telephone on Saturday, Pena Nieto told Trump the country wants an open dialogue with their northern neighbours, the statement said.

Both leaders expressed confidence that it would bring good results for both countries, it added.

