Moore: March to end the 'Trump carnage'

A million march for women's rights across the world
Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.
Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.
Filmmaker Michael Moore says he's at the Women's March on Washington "to vow to end the Trump carnage".
Moore is riffing on a phrase from President Donald Trump's inaugural address - he said on Friday that he would stop the "American carnage".
The activist says attendees "have to get busy" and call their members of Congress every day to protest Trump's policies.
Those concerned about Trump should join organisations like Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and environmental groups, he adds.
Protesters across Europe and the rest of the globe held women's marches following the inauguration of President Trump.
A look at some of the inventive, and sometimes humourous, placards displayed in women's marches across the UK.
Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights.