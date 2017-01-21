Advertisement

A million march for women's rights across the world

Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.

Moore: March to end the 'Trump carnage'

Filmmaker Michael Moore says he's at the Women's March on Washington "to vow to end the Trump carnage".

Moore is riffing on a phrase from President Donald Trump's inaugural address - he said on Friday that he would stop the "American carnage".

The activist says attendees "have to get busy" and call their members of Congress every day to protest Trump's policies.

Those concerned about Trump should join organisations like Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and environmental groups, he adds.

