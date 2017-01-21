More travel to Washington on march day than inauguration

A million march for women's rights across the world
Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.
Transport officials in Washington DC said more people are likely to be on the National Mall for the Women's March than were at President Donald Trump's inauguration.
As of 11am on Saturday, 275,000 people had taken trips on the city's subway system.
On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken as of that time, and the rail system opened an hour earlier that day, at 4 am.
A video shared on social media showed hundreds of people cheering as they arrived at the Metro station.
It was eight times more passengers than a normal Saturday and 42% more travellers than on Friday.
In addition, some 1,800 buses were registered to park in the city.
Greyhound reported adding more buses from New York and a commuter rail system in Washington added five times its normal capacity to help deal with the crowds.
Protesters across Europe and the rest of the globe held women's marches following the inauguration of President Trump.
A look at some of the inventive, and sometimes humourous, placards displayed in women's marches across the UK.
