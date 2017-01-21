More travel to Washington on march day than inauguration

Transport officials in Washington DC said more people are likely to be on the National Mall for the Women's March than were at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

As of 11am on Saturday, 275,000 people had taken trips on the city's subway system.

On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken as of that time, and the rail system opened an hour earlier that day, at 4 am.

A video shared on social media showed hundreds of people cheering as they arrived at the Metro station.