Donald Trump begins his first day as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people" on his first full day in office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

On Saturday, he attended a multi-faith prayer service with the First Lady Melania and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

He was then due to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia - an agency he criticised after it concluded Russia was involved in hacking emails to interfere in the presidential election.

Petition for Trump to release tax return merits response

Donald Trump has refused to release his tax returns until an audit is complete. Credit: AP

An online petition demanding the release of President Donald Trump's full tax returns has attracted enough signatures to require a White House response.

The petition, created on Inauguration Day, was signed by more than 135,000 people by midday on Saturday.

Under rules by former President Barack Obama, a petition needs 100,000 signatures within 30 days to get a response from the government.

Trump has refused to release the tax returns until the IRS completes an audit.

It is unclear whether Trump's White House will respond.

