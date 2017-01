President Donald Trump greeted the audience at the first of Friday's three inauguration balls with a resounding "we did it".

Before dancing to 'My Way' with First Lady Melania, the president told his supporters at the Liberty Ball that "today had been a great day".

He said: "People who weren't so nice to be, said we did a really good job."

"We began this journey and they said that we, we, and me, didn't have a chance. But we knew we were going to win," he continued.

Referring to the rain holding off during the inauguration, Mr Trump said: "It was like God was looking down on us."

He said: "And now the work begins. There are no games. We are not playing games.

"We're going to be producing results."