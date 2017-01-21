Advertisement

Donald Trump begins his first day as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people" on his first full day in office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

On Saturday, he attended a multi-faith prayer service with the First Lady Melania and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

He was then due to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia - an agency he criticised after it concluded Russia was involved in hacking emails to interfere in the presidential election.

President Trump to meet 'first foreign leader' next week

The White House confirmed the PM will meet Mr Trump next week Credit: AP

Donald Trump will meet his first foreign leader next week and that person appears set to be Britain's Theresa May.

The White House confirmed the prime minister's visit, but the date of her meeting with the new US president was unclear.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters: "The president will welcome his first foreign leader this Thursday when the United Kingdom's Theresa May will come to Washington on Friday."

Mr Spicer was not immediately available to clarify whether the meeting would be on Thursday or Friday, and there was no immediate confirmation from Downing Street of the meeting.

