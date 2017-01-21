Advertisement

Donald Trump begins his first day as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people" on his first full day in office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

On Saturday, he attended a multi-faith prayer service with the First Lady Melania and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

He was then due to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia - an agency he criticised after it concluded Russia was involved in hacking emails to interfere in the presidential election.

Theresa May to meet President Trump this week

Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet President Donald Trump this week, a White House official has confirmed.

It comes after Mrs May congratulated Mr Trump on taking office as US president - and said she looked forward to meeting him in Washington.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mrs May said: "From our conversations to date, I know we are both committed to advancing the special relationship between our two countries and working together for the prosperity and security of people on both sides of the Atlantic.

"I look forward to discussing these issues and more when we meet in Washington."

