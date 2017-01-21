Theresa May to meet President Trump this week

Donald Trump begins his first day as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people" on his first full day in office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

On Saturday, he attended a multi-faith prayer service with the First Lady Melania and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

He was then due to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia - an agency he criticised after it concluded Russia was involved in hacking emails to interfere in the presidential election.