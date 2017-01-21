Advertisement

Donald Trump begins his first day as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people" on his first full day in office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

On Saturday, he attended a multi-faith prayer service with the First Lady Melania and his Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

He was then due to visit the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia - an agency he criticised after it concluded Russia was involved in hacking emails to interfere in the presidential election.

Trump tells CIA: I am so behind you

Donald Trump at the CIA headquarters Credit: APTN

Donald Trump has told the US intelligence service: "I am so behind you."

On his first full day in office, Mr Trump said the CIA has been "restrained" in the past and not "used the real abilities" available to them.

He added that the CIA are "really special amazing people", and that "very few people could do" their job.

Speaking to 400 employees at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, he reiterated a key campaign promise and said: "We have to get rid of Islamic State.

"Radical Islamic terrorism has to be eradicated - this is evil."

His speech follows repeated and sharp public criticism of the CIA before and after the election.

Trump challenged their conclusions that Russia attempted to influence the election to help him win.

