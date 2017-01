Jammeh agrees to cede power in The Gambia

Yahya Jammeh has agreed to cede power to new leader, he said in an address on state TV.

He steps down after 22 years in power.

Jammeh's successor Adama Barrow told a press conference, 'the rule of fear is over' as he prepares to return to The Gambian after being sworn in as president in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday and