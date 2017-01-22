Comey gets White House welcome from President Trump

FBI Director James Comey, the man Hillary Clinton blamed for her election defeat, got a hug and a handshake from Donald Trump on his second full day as president.

Mr Comey was singled out at the event for law enforcement and security officials in the White House's Blue Room by Mr Trump who said: "He's become more famous than me."

Mr Comey sent a letter to the US Congress only days before the presidential election on 8 November announcing that he was reopening an investigation Mrs Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state from 2009 to 2012.

The FBI director announced a week later there was no new indication that a prosecution was needed.