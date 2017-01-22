Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has surgery on fractured skull

Hull City have announced Ryan Mason has suffered a fractured skull and is in a stable condition in hospital.

The midfielder has undergone surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill during the first half of Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

Mason is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

Players and clubs from across England and Europe sent best wishes to the 25-year-old via Twitter.