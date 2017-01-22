Scarlett Johansson makes Planned Parenthood plea

A million march for women's rights across the world
Marches are taking place in more than 100 cities across the world in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.
Scarlett Johansson has made an impassioned speech about Planned Parenthood, the sexual health charity, at a rally for women's rights.
"President Trump, I did not vote for you," the actress told the crowd in Washington DC, but she said she could still support him if he was willing to support all those who were "anxiously awaiting" his next move as leader.
The 32-year-old's speech was brought to an end prematurely after just seven minutes, but she appealed to the new president to think seriously about women's rights:
Support my daughter, who may actually as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have.
Men, women, and penguins on the world's southern-most continent joined today's Women's March movement.
Protesters across Europe and the rest of the globe held women's marches following the inauguration of President Trump.
A look at some of the inventive, and sometimes humourous, placards displayed in women's marches across the UK.