Scarlett Johansson makes Planned Parenthood plea

Scarlett Johansson has made an impassioned speech about Planned Parenthood, the sexual health charity, at a rally for women's rights.

"President Trump, I did not vote for you," the actress told the crowd in Washington DC, but she said she could still support him if he was willing to support all those who were "anxiously awaiting" his next move as leader.

The 32-year-old's speech was brought to an end prematurely after just seven minutes, but she appealed to the new president to think seriously about women's rights: