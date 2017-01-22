Advertisement

  1. National

Donald Trump takes up role as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people", as he takes up the mantle of the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

Later he visited the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia where, in a speech to CIA officers, he berated the media saying they had purposefully played down the number of people who attended his inauguration ceremony.

View all 87 updates ›

Talks begin to move US embassy in Israel

The US embassy in Tel Aviv Credit: AP

The White House is in the early stages of talks to fulfill President Donald Trump's pledge to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said: "We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject."

Washington's embassy is in Tel Aviv, as are most foreign diplomatic posts.

Israel calls Jerusalem its eternal capital, but Palestinians also lay claim to the city as part of an eventual Palestinian state.

Both sides cite biblical, historical and political claims.

A move would likely spark anger in the Arab world.

  1. Read more
  2. 87 updates
Donald Trump takes up role as 45th US president

More on this story