Donald Trump takes up role as 45th US president

Donald Trump has said he is honoured to be serving the "great American people", as he takes up the mantle of the 45th President of the United States.

One of his first jobs after formally taking office was to sign an executive order on Obamacare.

Later he visited the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia where, in a speech to CIA officers, he berated the media saying they had purposefully played down the number of people who attended his inauguration ceremony.

Trump 'should be ashamed' says former CIA director

Mr Trump spoke to CIA officers at their headquarters in Langley Credit: AP

John Brennan, the former CIA director, has said that President Donald Trump "should be ashamed of himself" for his behavior at CIA headquarters.

Mr Trump spoke to CIA officers on Saturday while standing in front of the memorial for fallen CIA agents, using the opportunity to berate journalists over their estimates of the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

A statement released by Mr Brennan's former aide Nick Shapiro said that Mr Brennan "is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes".

"Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself," Mr Shapiro said.

