Britain's Johanna Konta has beaten Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in the Australian Open, meaning she goes through to the quarter-final to play Serena Williams.

Konta, who made her first Grand Slam semi-final in Melbourne last year, beat Makarova 6-1 6-4.

Williams beat her opponent, the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova 7-5 6-4.