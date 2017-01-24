Davis: Article 50 legislation to be introduced 'in days'

Legislation to ensure the Government can trigger Article 50 by the end of March will be introduced "within days."

Brexit Secretary David Davis maintained Theresa May will stick to her timetable to leave the EU - despite losing its Supreme Court Brexit battle.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Tory MP said the ruling - which stated that May needs Parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50 - would not derail Government plans.

He said the Supreme Court ruling did not affect the fact Britain will be leaving the EU in line with the result of the 2016 referendum, telling MPs: "There can be no turning back.

"The point of no return was passed on June 23 last year."