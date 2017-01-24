Italy avalanche: Death toll rises as more bodies found

The death toll from last week's devastating avalanche that buried a hotel in Italy has increased to 16 after the discovery of six more bodies.

Thirteen people remained unaccounted for almost a week on from last Wednesday's disaster, which devastated Hotel Rigopiano in the eastern Abruzzo region.

Nine people had been pulled out alive from the rubble, the last one early on Saturday.

All four children who were in the hotel at the time survived and pictures have emerged of their dramatic rescue.

Prosecutors are investigating whether a series of missed communications, underestimations of risks and delays in responding to days of heavy snowfall contributed to the toll from the avalanche.