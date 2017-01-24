Theresa May to meet Recep Erdogan in Turkey

Theresa May will visit Turkey on Saturday to meet the country's President Recep Erdogan.

Downing Street announced on Tuesday plans for the Prime Minister to travel to the Mediterranean country.

It is expected the pair will discuss the struggle against terror groups such as so-called Islamic State.

Turkey was the target of a terrorist attack in the early hours of New Year's Day when a gunman shot dead 39 people in a popular Istanbul nightclub.

It will also be May's first visit to Turkey as PM and comes in the wake of Erdogan's clampdown on opponents following the failed coup in July last year.

The Prime Minister will fly direct to Ankara from the US, where she is meeting Donald Trump on Friday.