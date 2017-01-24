Trump nominee Mike Pompeo takes up CIA role

The US Senate has confirmed Donald Trump's controversial nominee Mike Pompeo to run the CIA, despite the objections of some Democrats.

Mr Pompeo was sworn in by vice-president Mike Pence.

Democrats had voiced concern about Mr Pompeo's nomination as he has been less than transparent about his positions on torture, surveillance and Russia's meddling in the presidential election.

Sixty-six senators backed Pompeo with 32, all of them Democrats, voting against.