A chilly start followed by sunny spells for some

Mist and freezing fog across central and southeastern England will gradually lift into low cloud, but it will likely remain grey and also cold throughout the day.

After a chilly start, much of southwest England, Wales and northern England will be dry with some sunny periods.

Some sunny spells for Scotland and Northern Ireland too, though patchy rain and strong winds will move into the Hebrides later in the day.

Much milder across the far west and north of the UK, with a top temperature of 12 Celsius (54F).