President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he is to announce plans for national security on Wednesday and added: "Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

During his campaign, he pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border but later said that some of it could be a fence.

His tweet came after he reportedly signed executive orders restricting immigration to the US from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.