Second man arrested over Gina Miller 'racist threats'

Police have arrested a second man in relation to alleged racist threats against Gina Miller - the woman behind the historic Brexit court case.

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Met Police in Knightsbridge, central London, on Wednesday morning on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

He is the second person to be arrested in relation to a complaint by Ms Miller, 51, lodged last November.

The businesswoman has complained of receiving several threats following her decision to launch a legal challenge over Brexit - resulting in a historic Supreme Court judgement against the Government on Tuesday.