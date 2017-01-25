Serena Williams beats Johanna Konta in Australian Open
Serena William is through to the Australian Open women's singles semi-finals after defeating Britain's Johanna Konta.
Konta faced the six-time Australian Open champion in the quarter-finals on Wednesday in their first ever meeting.
America's Williams won the match in straight sets of 6-2 and 6-3.
Williams' advance to the semi-finals is keeping alive the possibility of competing against her sister Venus in the final.
Serena Williams first has to face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia while Venus Williams takes on fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the other women's singles semi-final.