Advertisement

Serena Williams beats Johanna Konta in Australian Open

Serena Williams celebrates after winning the quarter final. Credit: AP

Serena William is through to the Australian Open women's singles semi-finals after defeating Britain's Johanna Konta.

Konta faced the six-time Australian Open champion in the quarter-finals on Wednesday in their first ever meeting.

America's Williams won the match in straight sets of 6-2 and 6-3.

Britain's Konta was defeated by six-time champion Serena Williams. Credit: AP

Williams' advance to the semi-finals is keeping alive the possibility of competing against her sister Venus in the final.

Serena Williams first has to face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia while Venus Williams takes on fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the other women's singles semi-final.