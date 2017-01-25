At least 13 killed in Somalia after car bomb at hotel

At least 13 people have been killed after militants set off a car bomb at the gate of a hotel in Somalia and stormed inside.

Al Shabaab militants have said they are responsible for the incident, which happened in the capital Mogadishu.

Police officer Major Mohamed Ahmed told Reuters: "At least 13 people, including forces and civilians, died in two blasts at the hotel."

He added that a dozen others were injured and that the death toll could rise.