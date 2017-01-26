Advertisement

May gets standing ovation in US ahead of meeting President Trump

Theresa May got two standing ovations within minutes as she took to the stage to address Republicans ahead of her meeting with Donald Trump on Friday.

The prime minister is the first world leader to meet Trump since he became US president on January 20.

She said it was a "new age" for America and the UK, and time to "renew the special relationship" between the two countries.

Mrs May also hinted a new free-trade agreement with the US could be reached within months.

New UK-US free trade agreement in 'coming months'

Prime Minster Theresa May addressed Republicans on Thursday. Credit: PA

Theresa May has said she hoped a new relationship with the US will see the countries form a new free-trade agreement "in the coming months".

She said: "I look forward to pursuing talks with President Trump and his new administration about a new UK-US free trade agreement in the coming months."

The Prime Minster explained how the "strong economic and commercial links" as well as the "shared history in the strength of our relationship" would help achieve this.

"It will take detailed work, but we welcome your openness to these discussions and hope we make progress so the new global Britain that emerges after Brexit is even better equipped to take its place confidently in the world.

"Such an agreement would see us taking that next step in the special relationship that exists between us - cementing and affirming one of the greatest forces for progress this world has ever known."

