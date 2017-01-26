Advertisement

May gets standing ovation in US ahead of meeting President Trump

Theresa May got two standing ovations within minutes as she took to the stage to address Republicans ahead of her meeting with Donald Trump on Friday.

The prime minister is the first world leader to meet Trump since he became US president on January 20.

She said it was a "new age" for America and the UK, and time to "renew the special relationship" between the two countries.

Mrs May also hinted a new free-trade agreement with the US could be reached within months.

PM calls on US to renew 'special relationship'

MooreVT Play video
  • Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

The Prime Minster called on the US to renew its "special relationship" with the UK, evoking the memory of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan as she addressed congressman from the Republican Party.

Mrs May received several standing ovations during her speech in Philadelphia, a day before her historic meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

She said the two countries had a "responsibility" to offer leadership to the world, condemned the "malign influence" of Iran, vowed to fight the so-called Islamic State and promised to "stand up" to the security of Israel.

