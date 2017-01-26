PM calls on US to renew 'special relationship'

May gets standing ovation in US ahead of meeting President Trump

Theresa May got two standing ovations within minutes as she took to the stage to address Republicans ahead of her meeting with Donald Trump on Friday.

The prime minister is the first world leader to meet Trump since he became US president on January 20.

She said it was a "new age" for America and the UK, and time to "renew the special relationship" between the two countries.

Mrs May also hinted a new free-trade agreement with the US could be reached within months.