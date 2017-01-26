Protesters gather at hotel ahead of Trump and May visit
Protesters gathered outside the Philadelphia hotel on Wednesday before the arrival of President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister for the Republican Retreat.
Police guarded the Loews Hotel as hundreds gathered in opposition to the new president and his Vice President Mike Pence, with many in support of the LGBT community.
Organisers claim the "dance party" protest is to show lawmakers they stand for women's rights, universal healthcare and equality for members of the LGBT community, according to CBS Philly.
Police have estimated about 1,000 are protesting as hundreds more are set to arrive by 11am on Thursday to coincide with the President's arrival.