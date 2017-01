Theresa May has said "open liberal democratic societies will always defeat those that are closed, coercive and cruel" in her address at the Republican Congressman's retreat.

The Prime Minister become the first foreign head of government to address the retreat, and said: "the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been proud... to walk alongside you at every stage.

"For the past century, Britain and America - and the unique and special relationship that exists between us - time and again the relationship between us has defined the modern world."

Mrs May said the UN was in need of reform and Nato, although "in need of reform and renewal", was the "cornerstone of the West's defence was established on the bonds of trust and mutual interests that exists between us."

She added: "We should be proud of the role our two nations, working in partnership, played in bringing them into being - and in bringing peace and prosperity to billions of people as a result."