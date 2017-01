Theresa May has told Republicans lawmakers it is time to "renew the special relationship for this new age".

Addressing the audience in Philadelphia, the Prime Minister said: "As we end our membership of the European Union... we have the opportunity to reassert our belief in a confident, sovereign and global Britain ready to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike.

"We will a build a new partnership with our friends in Europe - we're not turning our back on them, or on the interest and values that we share - it remains overwhelmingly in our interests and in those of the wider world that the EU will succeed.

"As we rediscover our confidence together, as you renew your nation just as we renew ours, we have the... responsibility to renew the special relationship for this new age.

"We have the opportunity to lead, together, again.

"The world is passing through a period of change. And in response to that change, we can either be passive bystanders or we can... lead together.

"The world is increasingly marked by instability and threats that risk undermining our way of life and the very things we hold dear.

"When we step back, it is bad for America, Britain and the World."