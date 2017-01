President Trump has claimed future trade deals with America will be bilateral and include a 30-day termination notice.

Instead of multinational accords like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the US President said America will "have a lot of trade deals".

"If that particular country doesn't treat us fairly, we send them a 30-day termination, notice of termination."

To cheers, he said: "It's going to be America first again".

Speaking in front of Congressional Republicans on Thursday, he said the plan is to "get people off welfare and back to work".

"In addition to fixing our healthcare, we're going to purse new trade deals, create higher wages and more opportunities for American workers.

"We're going to create millions of new good paying jobs by removing the economic burdens that cripple our ability to compete.

"We're working on a tax return bill that will reduce our trade deficit, increase American exports and generate revenue from Mexico that will pay for the wall if we decide to go that route.

"The world has taken advantage of us for many years."