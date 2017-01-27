Advertisement

Donald Trump '100% behind Nato', says Theresa May after meeting

Donald Trump is "100% behind Nato", Theresa May has said following their first meeting.

In the past, Mr Trump has described the organisation as "obsolete" and questioned the contribution of some members.

During a joint press conference:

  • Mrs May revealed the president had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK later this year
  • Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between the two countries as "one of the great forces in history"
  • The president said he would allow decisions on torture to be made by his defence secretary James Mattis
  • And Mr Trump said Brexit would be a "wonderful thing" for the UK
