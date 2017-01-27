Advertisement

Donald Trump '100% behind Nato', says Theresa May after meeting

Donald Trump is "100% behind Nato", Theresa May has said following their first meeting.

In the past, Mr Trump has described the organisation as "obsolete" and questioned the contribution of some members.

During a joint press conference:

  • Mrs May revealed the president had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK later this year
  • Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between the two countries as "one of the great forces in history"
  • The president said he would allow decisions on torture to be made by his defence secretary James Mattis
  • And Mr Trump said Brexit would be a "wonderful thing" for the UK
How will May and Trump operate on world stage?

Following their first meeting, Theresa May and Donald Trump have indicated that they will look to co-operate closely on a range of topics.

With Brexit negotiations and diplomatic issues in Europe and the Middle East at hand, ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand looks at how the two leaders might look to position themselves on the world stage.

