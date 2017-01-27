Advertisement

Donald Trump to make state visit to the UK this year

Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Mrs May made the announcement after the pair held talks at the White House.

Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States as a beacon for "justice and peace" following the meeting.

Mr Trump said: "Today the United States renews our deep bond with Britain - military, financial, culture and political. We pledge our lasting support to this most special relationship."

May and Trump pose in front of Winston Churchill bust

Donald Trump and Theresa May spoke of their pleasure at having a bust of Sir Winston Churchill moved back into the Oval Office.

Posing for cameras, the pair shook hands in front of the bust of Britain's World War II leader - removed from the office by Barack Obama.

The President quipped: "We'll see one picture tomorrow in the papers."

Referring to the bust, brought back by Mr Trump, the President said: "This is the original, folks. The original, in many ways.

"It's a great honour to have Winston Churchill back."

Mrs May laughed and responded that she was "very pleased."

