Theresa May prepares for Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump

Theresa May is to become the first world leader to meet Trump since he became US president on January 20.

The hour-long talks in the Oval Office in Washington are likely to cover defence and security challenges but top of May's agenda is likely to be a free trade deal between the UK and USA post-Brexit.

Ahead of the meeting, Mrs May laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, Virginia.

On Thursday, Mrs May received a number of standing ovations from Republicans as she spoke of renewing the "special relationship" between Britain and America.

May wants 'US guarantees against Russian aggression'

Theresa May wants US support for NATO Credit: PA

Theresa May will be looking for guarantees from Donald Trump that American won't "stand idly by" in the face of Russian aggression.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston believes the Prime Minister hopes the US President will his signal support for NATO - rather than an intention to loosen sanctions against Russia.

Mr Trump has previously described NATO as "obsolete," and suggested he might be willing to drop sanctions imposed by Barack Obama.

Peston, who is in Washington, said of the upcoming meeting between Mrs May and Mr Trump: "She wants him to basically say he stands by the principle of NATO: That an attack on one member is an attack on all.

"This is particularly important when we see the confidence of Vladimir Putin, and his very clear aims of exerting greater influence over the countries of the former Soviet Union."

He added that there were "tremendous fears" in Baltic States about a future Russian invasion.

