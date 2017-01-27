Advertisement

Mexico president refuses to have meeting with Trump

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto has refused to have a meeting with US president Donald Trump as the row over a border wall between the two countries continues.

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to start construction of the wall "immediately" which he insists Mexico will pay for "100%".

But Pena Nieto has refused to travel to the US for talks and says he is only willing to work with America on deals that favour both nations.

Mexico says tax will make US consumers pay for wall

Luis Videgaray said US consumers will be hit by the tax. Credit: AP

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary, Luis Videgaray, said President Donald Trump's plan for a 20% tax on imports will make "US consumers pay".

"A tax on Mexican imports to the United States is not a way to make Mexico pay for the wall, but a way to make the North American consumer pay for it through more expensive avocados, washing machines, televisions," Videgaray said.

The Mexican economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, echoed Videgaray's comments warning that the tax would not work and hit America's consumers.

Mexico is one of America's biggest trade partners and the US is the number one buyer from the country, accounting for approximately 80% of exports from the country.

