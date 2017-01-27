Mexico says tax will make US consumers pay for wall

Mexico president refuses to have meeting with Trump

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto has refused to have a meeting with US president Donald Trump as the row over a border wall between the two countries continues.

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to start construction of the wall "immediately" which he insists Mexico will pay for "100%".

But Pena Nieto has refused to travel to the US for talks and says he is only willing to work with America on deals that favour both nations.