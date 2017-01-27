PM becomes first to sign White House guest book

Donald Trump to make state visit to the UK this year

Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Mrs May made the announcement after the pair held talks at the White House.

Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States as a beacon for "justice and peace" following the meeting.

Mr Trump said: "Today the United States renews our deep bond with Britain - military, financial, culture and political. We pledge our lasting support to this most special relationship."