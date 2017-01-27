Advertisement

Donald Trump '100% behind Nato', says Theresa May after meeting

Donald Trump is "100% behind Nato", Theresa May has said following their first meeting.

In the past, Mr Trump has described the organisation as "obsolete" and questioned the contribution of some members.

During a joint press conference:

  • Mrs May revealed the president had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK later this year
  • Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between the two countries as "one of the great forces in history"
  • The president said he would allow decisions on torture to be made by his defence secretary James Mattis
  • And Mr Trump said Brexit would be a "wonderful thing" for the UK
PM's meeting with Trump went 'as well as it could have'

Theresa May's team believe her meeting with Donald Trump went "as well as it possibly could have done", ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston told News At Ten.

He said there were signs of the "beginning of a good relationship" but "the hard work starts now".

Meanwhile, ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said that the president had delivered a "measured and disciplined" performance and that the day had been a "victory of sorts" for those hoping Mr Trump will become more of a "conventional" figure than he was on the campaign trail.

Watch the full analysis by our correspondents:

