PM's meeting with Trump went 'as well as it could have'

Theresa May's team believe her meeting with Donald Trump went "as well as it possibly could have done", ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston told News At Ten.

He said there were signs of the "beginning of a good relationship" but "the hard work starts now".

Meanwhile, ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said that the president had delivered a "measured and disciplined" performance and that the day had been a "victory of sorts" for those hoping Mr Trump will become more of a "conventional" figure than he was on the campaign trail.

Watch the full analysis by our correspondents: