Donald Trump to make state visit to the UK this year

Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Mrs May made the announcement after the pair held talks at the White House.

Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States as a beacon for "justice and peace" following the meeting.

Mr Trump said: "Today the United States renews our deep bond with Britain - military, financial, culture and political. We pledge our lasting support to this most special relationship."

US President to sign order temporarily 'banning refugees'

The US president signed an executive order for increased border security on Wednesday. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump is on the verge of signing an executive order to temporarily halt refugees from some countries, according to a White House official.

The plan would involve refugees being denied visas from several Muslim-majority nations.

Mr Trump is expected to sign further executive orders relating to military readiness and national security on a visit to the Pentagon later on Friday, the official added.

