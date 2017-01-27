Advertisement

  1. National

Theresa May prepares for Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump

Theresa May is to become the first world leader to meet Trump since he became US president on January 20.

The hour-long talks in the Oval Office in Washington are likely to cover defence and security challenges but top of May's agenda is likely to be a free trade deal between the UK and USA post-Brexit.

Ahead of the meeting, Mrs May laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, Virginia.

On Thursday, Mrs May received a number of standing ovations from Republicans as she spoke of renewing the "special relationship" between Britain and America.

View all 20 updates ›

Russian embassy uses alternate rhyme to criticise May

The Russian Embassy in the UK criticised Theresa May's speech Credit: AP

Russia's UK embassy criticised a speech by Theresa May about Vladimir Putin - through rhyming poetry.

The embassy chided the Prime Minister after she called on US President Donald Trump to "beware of" the Russian leader.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Mrs May urged Mr Trump to engage with the Kremlin "from a position of strength."

Her comments appeared to have irked the London-based Russian embassy, who tweeted their response in the form of ABAB poetry.

Russian Embassy, UK, wrote that they believed the Cold War to be "long dead."

  1. Read more
  2. 20 updates
Theresa May prepares for Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump

More on this story